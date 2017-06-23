|
Washington Post
|
Sean Spicer banned TV cameras. Again. So we annotated his briefing. Again.
Washington Post
White House press secretary Sean Spicer barred television cameras from a media briefing on Friday and prohibited live audio broadcasts, marking the third time this week that spokesmen for President Trump have imposed such restrictions. In keeping with …
The Incredible Shrinking White House BriefingNew York Times
Friday Talking Points — Trump Did Not Deny Tapes Exist!HuffPost
Trump struggles to stay calm on Russia, one morning call at a timeChicago Tribune
Politico –CNNMoney
all 230 news articles »
Home » International News » Sean Spicer banned TV cameras. Again. So we annotated his briefing. Again. – Washington Post