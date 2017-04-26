|
Washington Post
|
Sanctuary cities ruling: When a judge quotes Sean Spicer, it’s not a good sign for the White House
Washington Post
When a long list of comments from President Trump, his surrogates and his spokesmen shows up in a federal court ruling, it’s fair to say it can only mean one thing: a constitutionally questionable executive order is about to get a judicial smackdown …
Trump again thunders against judiciaryCNN
Defiant Trump Vows to Take Immigration Case to Supreme CourtNew York Times
California judge jumped the gun in rush to block Trump’s immigration orderThe Hill (blog)
Fox News –NBCNews.com –Politico –The Boston Globe
all 355 news articles »
Home » International News » Sanctuary cities ruling: When a judge quotes Sean Spicer, it’s not a good sign for the White House – Washington Post