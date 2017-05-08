|
New York Times
|
Sally Yates Tells Senators She Warned Trump About Michael Flynn
New York Times
Sally Q. Yates, the former acting attorney general, testified before a Senate subcommittee, saying that the former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, was susceptible to blackmail. By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. Photo by Stephen Crowley/The New …
Yates says she expected White House to take action on FlynnWashington Post
Five things we learned from the Sally Yates hearingCNN
Five takeaways from Yates’s dramatic Senate testimonyThe Hill
Politico –ABC News –Washington Times –Washington Examiner
all 1,119 news articles »
Home » International News » Sally Yates Tells Senators She Warned Trump About Michael Flynn – New York Times