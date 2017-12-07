|
|
- Sailor Joe George, Who Saved Six During Pearl Harbor Attack, Finally Honored on Remembrance Day Fortune
- Trump slightly misquotes FDR’s famous speech and Melania cites the wrong date on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Business Insider
- Military IDs 100 killed on USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor Sacramento Bee
- Pearl Harbor survivor is the lone remaining member of Navy Band 13 (Column) OregonLive.com
- Pearl Harbor Lessons: Trump’s Muslim Ban Same ‘Prejudice’ Japanese Americans Faced During WWII, ACLU Lawyer … Newsweek
Full coverage