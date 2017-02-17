|
WBUR
|
Robert Harward Turns Down Job As National Security Adviser
WBUR
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, walks with Vice Adm. Robert Harward, center, the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, and Col. Kelly Martin, the vice commander of 6th Air Mobility Wing, after landing at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, …
The Latest: Mulvaney sworn in as head of WH budget officeWashington Post
Ex-admiral Harward ‘turns down’ US national security advisor jobYahoo News
Harward says no to national security adviser roleKVIA El Paso
Mother Jones –Politico –kjrh.com –OzarksFirst.com
all 691 news articles »
Home » International News » Robert Harward Turns Down Job As National Security Adviser – WBUR