Robert De Niro vows to rebuild island of Barbuda after Hurricane Irma strike

Robert De Niro plans to rebuild the Hurricane-ravaged island of Barbuda.

The Oscar-winning actor, who owns the soon-to-be Paradise Found Nobu resort in Barbuda, is focused on the island and its people in the wake of Irma’s strike.

“We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma and look forward to working with the Paradise Found Nobu team, the Barbuda Council, GOAB and the entire Barbuda community to successfully rebuild what nature has taken away from us,” De Niro said in a statement obtained by the Daily News.

More than 95% of properties in Antigua and Barbuda, two major islands in the Caribbean, have been damaged, according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“Barbuda is barely habitable,” he said on Facebook Live Thursday. “At least 60 percent of the population of Barbuda is actually homeless (now).”

De Niro co-owns the resort formerly known as the K Club with James Packer. The pair bought the property last year and have yet to begin construction on the property.



The “Taxi Driver” star’s concerns were with the island itself and the welfare of the people, according to his rep Stan Rosenfield.

It is unclear when De Niro had planned to open the Paradise Found Nobu resort.