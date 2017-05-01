Rihanna Steals The Show Again At MET Gala 2017

Rihanna arrived at 8:28 p.m. and stole the show in this runway to red carpet number. (Vogue Magazine image/Twitter)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 2, 2017: There is no denying Bajan star Rihanna is a style icon. The singer turned actress and entrepreneur again stole the show Monday night at the May 1st MET Gala. She stunned in this Fall 2016 Comme des Garçons piece that she paired with strappy red thigh-high sandals.

In 2015, Rihanna wowed in an imperial yellow, fur-trimmed cape that was embroidered with scrolls and scrolls and scrolls of flora and a head dress. It was Chinese couture made by Guo Pei. Last year she did not make the event.