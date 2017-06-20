|
Washington Post
|
Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District
Washington Post
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — President Trump’s hopes of steadying his presidency and his agenda on Capitol Hill were given a lift Tuesday when a Republican won a special congressional election in the Atlanta suburbs. Republican Karen Handel defeated …
Karen Handel Wins Georgia Special Election, Fending Off Upstart DemocratNew York Times
Handel wins Georgia special electionPolitico
Republicans Hold Georgia House Seat, Dashing Democrats’ HopesNPR
CNN –NBCNews.com –The Hill –HuffPost
all 1,165 news articles »
Home » International News » Republican Karen Handel defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District – Washington Post