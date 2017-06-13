Public urged to support upcoming blood drive

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas has been meeting with key stakeholders to make plans for the official launch of Antigua and Barbuda’s first Mobile Blood Collection Unit at the Ministry of Health & the Environment’s Headquarters on Lower Long and High Streets (39ers Square)

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross and Project Coordinator for Club Life Michael Joseph and Barbara Joseph, Laboratory Services and Quality Manager at the Mount St. John Medical Center Laboratory, two of the Ministry’s main partners, are encouraging members of the general public to support a Blood Donation Drive which takes place this Wednesday 14th June, World Blood Donor Day, after the launch of the unit.

The Red Cross President said the blood drive is designed to fill the gap at the blood bank and increase the voluntary blood donation capacity to meet World Health Organization standards.

Ms. Joseph said she along with her team will be happy to answer any questions including clarifying certain myths associated with blood donation.

“There are certain myths that are out there, like you cannot give blood if you are diabetic, if you are hypertensive; I want to assure you that as long as you take your medication and if you are in control at the time of donation, then you can give blood,” said Ms. Joseph

Mr. Joseph also underscored the importance of this initiative.

“Come out and be a part of the change that’s coming, help save a life, the life you save may be your own.”

Ms. Joseph said that blood groups are placed into two categories; you are either a member of the ABO or an RH.

“For the ABO, you are either A, B, AB or O and for the RH, you are negative or positive.”

With regards to the scarce blood group, she explained.

“To be honest, the O Positive is not a problem, the problem are the negatives; negative blood groups are really hard to find, they are classified as rare blood groups and any negatives whether it’s O, A, B or AB, as long as you a negative, that blood group is classified as rare and is very difficult to get.”

People who plan to donate blood are asked to eat a healthy, fully balanced breakfast in the morning, no smoking of cigarette or ganja and they must not consume alcohol. They should also take any medication they are on.

For those scared of needles, Ms. Joseph had this to say.

‘We will do our best in a very professional manner to reassure you to look at the end product; what you are doing is a very good thing and can save the lives of at least three persons so we’ll like you to look at that end product. We’ll be there to guide you through the process, we’ll be there with you every step of the way and we will not leave you.”

Mr. Joseph adding to that:, “that’s a question we get quite a lot in terms of the fear of needles, I always counter it and say that God forbid that you should end up needing blood following an accident or anything like that, you don’t have a choice of the size of needles, how they put in and when they put it in because you need it and unfortunately the challenge is then on us to convince somebody to go and face the same fears that you have to go and give blood.”

The period of blood donation includes the initial interview, the actual bleeding of the blood donor and the rest period after blood donation which should take 30 -45 minutes.

The donor is usually provided with refreshments afterward.

Ms. Joseph said the capacity of the blood bank can accommodate 300 units at any one time; however, they have never reached that goal.

“On a monthly basis, we would have about 60 units throughout a month. If there is a blood drive, it can go up to 90 –100 units.

She was asked if paying a donor would not boost the public’s interest in giving blood.

“We want persons to voluntarily provide their services to us. There is the belief that if people are remunerated for the blood given, you would introduce undesirables into the blood donation programme. It is a belief that once persons voluntarily provide their blood, you will have a safer blood pool.”

Club Life is an initiative started back in 2015 when they first approached the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre Lab realizing the huge gap in the demand for blood and the ability to supply.

It was also geared at working towards 100 percent voluntary donation as there was still such high dependency on the family replacement system.

Mr. Joseph said it was felt that there was a need to create a more sustainable system than family relying on a media appeal to save lives.

They have been working closely with the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre staff to fill the capacity with the hosting of regular blood drives.

He said the programme now has various partners with the intention of Club Life being a national brand which encompasses all partners.

The Blood Mobile Unit is a donation to the people of Antigua and Barbuda from the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

It will be operated by personnel from the MBS, MSJMC and Red Cross.