Public Health Care Services Suspended Ahead of Hurricane Irma

The Ministry of Health and the Environment has announced chances to its public health care services in wake of the hurricane Irma.

In a Public Service Announcement issued on Monday, the Ministry advised that while community health clinics will be open today Monday 4 September. 2017, dental clinic services at All Saints, St. John’s Health Center, and Grays Farm health centers will be suspended until further notice.

The statement, credited to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, also noted that the evening clinic at the Grays Farm Health Center is also suspended from today, Monday, until further notice.

“Members of the public with chronic diseases are advised to ensure that they have medication to last for at least 14 days especially Asthmatics, diabetic and hypertensive patients,” the statement said.

It recommended also that the public should “secure basic first aid supplies, adequate drinking water and non-perishable food items.”