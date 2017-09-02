PSA: Bulk Waste Management in Preparation of Hurricane Irma

In preparation for the anticipated storm, Hurricane Irma, the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is asking the public not to put bulk waste in front of their homes or bring bulk waste out of homes when they see trucks approaching.

Bulk waste especially refrigerators, stoves, other household appliances, mattresses, furniture etc. are not to be left unsecured.

The public is also being asked not to store bulk waste in vacant areas and parking lots.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority urges the public to secure all bulk items in their yards, making sure they are properly anchored to prevent them from becoming missiles during the storm.

The public is also reminded to secure all garbage bins and any other loose bulky items. Also, do not leave trash and other types of debris around your property so as to minimize the drains and gutters from clogging.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority and the Ministry of Health & the Environment thanks the general public for its cooperation as our nation prepares for Hurricane Irma.

Until further notice, please make sure to follow these guidelines until the storm has passed and another notice is sent to inform persons as to when collection of these items will resume.