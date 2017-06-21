|
Washington Post
|
Promotion of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman dubbed a ‘soft coup’ by Iranian state news
Washington Post
Iran’s state media has criticized changes to regional rival Saudi Arabia’s royal line of succession announced Wednesday calling them a “soft coup.” A number of royal decrees proclaimed early on Wednesday that Saudi King Salman had elevated his …
Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-upReuters
Saudi King Deposes Crown Prince And Names 31-Year-Old Son As New HeirNPR
Who Is Saudi Arabia’s New Crown Prince?The Atlantic
CNN –New York Times
all 349 news articles »
Home » International News » Promotion of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman dubbed a ‘soft coup’ by Iranian state news – Washington Post