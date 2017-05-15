Pride Week Celebrations Coming To The Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 15, 2017: Caribbean Pride Week is coming to one of the region’s popular destination this September.

Caribbean Pride 2017 is slated to take over CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from September 16 to 23, for a week-long celebration of pride, diversity and community, courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts, the adults only hospitality company.

With Punta Cana’s sexiest and most luxurious all-inclusive resort as the venue, this event will be filled with fun activities, tons of entertainment including international DJs and drag performances, and sets the standard for future Caribbean Pride Weeks all through the tropics.

“We are proud to join in the annual pride celebrations that take place all around the world,” said Jordi Pelfort, Managing Director. “It’s the perfect time for us to show the global LGBT community we’re standing alongside them, and we want to give everyone a welcoming and inclusive experience.”

Caribbean Pride 2017 is the first of its kind from resort management company, Blue Diamond Resorts. The vision of the event is to create a welcome experience for members of the LGBT community, complete with luxurious first-class accommodations, premium drinks and gourmet dining. CHIC Punta Cana is the ideal venue for an inaugural celebration with such fearless high energy, as a resort that captures the poolside atmosphere and luxury offerings of famed hot spots such as Vegas and South Beach.

“We can’t think of a better way to show we’re proud than throwing a seven-day celebration!” said Christine Jamieson, Corporate Director of Marketing. “We’re planning a lively event with plenty of special guests from around the world including legendary drag queens, days full of campy fun, exclusive excursions and light-hearted celebration from sunup to sundown.”

Visit CaribbeanPride.com to book your fun, sexy, fearless and PROUD vacation today!

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has risen to become the Caribbean’s fastest growing resort company with 32 properties exceeding 13,500 rooms in six countries. Taking an innovative approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, Blue Diamond Resorts’ ever-expanding portfolio is more impressive than ever. Award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offer signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements such as the exclusive handcrafted DreamBed™. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations with access to the services and facilities at a nearby Royalton Luxury Resort, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton, a social vacation experience with around-the-clock luxury amenities. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril has been revived to provide those over 21 an upscale and elegant naturist vacation along an exclusive shore for the ultimate in privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa is an experience designed to impress the entire family featuring on-site splash parks, a popular kids club with famous themed characters Toopy & Binoo™, and an innovative teen’s lounge. Adults-only concepts from Memories Resorts include Sanctuary inside of Grand Memories and Memories Caribe, a beachfront paradise in Cayo Coco. Starfish Resorts are solely found in Cuba and offer amazing value for customers with convenient locations and comfortable accommodations.