|
Washington Post
|
President Trump’s inflated estimate for Keystone XL construction jobs
Washington Post
“This is on the Keystone pipeline…A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs. Great construction jobs.” –President Trump, remarks during signing of memorandum on Keystone XL pipeline, Jan. 24, 2017. President Trump has revived the Keystone XL pipeline, which …
Under Trump, It’s Make a Deal With the President — or ElseBloomberg
President Trump revives stalled oil pipelines. But will they really get built?Los Angeles Times
Trump takes action to move forward with Keystone, Dakota Access pipelinesThe Hill
New York Daily News –Salon –ABC News –Washington Times
all 970 news articles »
Home » International News » President Trump’s inflated estimate for Keystone XL construction jobs – Washington Post