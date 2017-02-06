|
Washington Post
|
President Trump is now speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks
Washington Post
Speaking to the U.S. Central Command on Monday, President Trump went off his prepared remarks to make a truly stunning claim: The media was intentionally covering up reports of terrorist attacks. President Trump said the media in many cases “doesn’t …
Trump Says He Plans ‘Historic’ Investment in Armed ForcesNew York Times
Donald Trump wrong that media is not reporting on terrorism any morePolitiFact
President Trump accuses ‘dishonest press’ of avoiding coverage of terror attacksNew York Daily News
The Hill
all 207 news articles »
Home » International News » President Trump is now speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks – Washington Post