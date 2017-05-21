|
New York Times
|
Preparations for Trump’s Visit Expose Political Rifts in Israel
New York Times
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, left, arriving to the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday at his office in Jerusalem. President Trump is due in Israel on Monday. Credit Pool photo by Ronen Zvulun. JERUSALEM — Unlike the royal pomp and …
Trump heads to wary Israel in search of the ‘ultimate deal’Fox News
How Renewed Violence in Israel and Palestine Could Bring Us Closer to a Two-State SolutionSlate Magazine
Trump’s Israel Visit: 5 Key IssuesNBCNews.com
Washington Examiner –BBC News –Local 10 –McClatchy Washington Bureau
all 279 news articles »
Home » International News » Preparations for Trump’s Visit Expose Political Rifts in Israel – New York Times