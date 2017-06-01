Philadelphia Set To Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

News Americas, Philadelphia, PA, June 1, 2017: Philadelphia will be celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month in June with a series of activities put on by the Caribbean community in Philadelphia.

Caribbean American Heritage Month first started in 2008 when President George W. Bush signed the Proclamation making June, Caribbean American Heritage Month on June 5, 2006. Since then, Caribbean American Heritage Month has grown with the month celebrating the impact and sacrifice of Caribbean immigrants in the United States.

With a current population of approximately 10 million, hailing from 30 territories including the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, Caribbean-Americans have played a role in shaping America since before its founding. From fighting slavery and segregation to serving in the highest levels of government to sports and entertainment, Caribbean-Americans have been active participants in the shaping of the United States since the first Caribbean immigrants arrived in Jamestown, VA in 1619.

Philadelphia has a strong Caribbean presence including immigrants from Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti and other Caribbean countries.

Several events have been organized which recognize the contribution of Caribbean immigrants to the diversity and growth of the Philadelphia metropolitan region. These events are:

Caribbean American Heritage Month

Saturday, June 3. 2017

Caribbean Film Screening and Discussion ‘EVEN the RAIN’ at Marcus Garvey UNIA at 1609 Cecil B. Moore Ave from 7:00-9:30pm. Free and Open to the Public.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Caribbean Creatives Art Show & Mixer – A 2nd installment of Caribbean Art with fellow Artist, hosted by Jamaican Artist Erice Reid at the Urban Art Gallery at 262 S. 52nd St. from 6:00-9:00pm.

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Caribbean Sunday, Official Kick-Off to Caribbean American Heritage Month in Philly. Share in a Sunday Morning Service of Worship and Thanksgiving, Beautiful Caribbean Music and a Delicious Caribbean Cuisine. Guest Speaker is Bishop Loretta Ramsey. Holy Apostles Church at 51st & Spruce St. from 10:00am.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Philly Carnival is set for 2 S. Chamounix Drive, Fairmount Park from 12:00-6:00pm. Hosted by Greater Philadelphia Caribbean Cultural Organization, Inc. Masqueraders, Bands, Live Music, Vendors, Parade. Paid Entry and Free Parade.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

4th Annual Caribbean Day entire day of activities and performances on Saturday June 24, 2017 from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Reading Terminal Market, Live Music, Food Demos, Face Painting, Vending Stall. Free and Open to the Public.

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Caribbean Story Time at the Central Free Library on 1900 Vine Street on Thursday June 29, 2017 from 11:00 11:30am. Stories, Rhymes, Finger Plays, Songs of the Caribbean Children. Free and Open to the Public