Opposition Takes The Win In Bahamas Election

Members of the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) celebrate their win last night. (Facebook image)

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Thurs. May 11, 2017: The opposition Free National Movement (FNM) led by Dr. Hubert Minnis are the unofficial winners of the 2017 Bahamas election.

The FNM crushed the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and Prime Minister Perry Christie last night in an election that saw the Bahamas following the trend that’s occurred at polls in the English-speaking Caribbean recently where voters have ousted the incumbents in Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Guyana, Montserrat and nearby Turks and Caicos.

Christie conceded the election at 9:50 p.m. last night according to the Tribune, and released a statement that said: “I called Dr. (Hubert) Minnis earlier this evening to congratulate him on his party’s victory. I understand as perhaps few others the challenges that await Dr. Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation. He has my full support for a smooth transition. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister of this great nation. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bahamian people for that opportunity. To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals. May God Bless Us All, and May God Bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

As of 10:30 p.m. last night, the FNM had won 9 seats Tribune reports indicated, including the seat of Christie, compared to 1 for the PLP despite issues with ballots during the election Wednesday that caused voting to be temporarily suspended and hours extended at some polling stations.

The other parties had no seats. A victory rally was held by FNM at The Q. E. Sports Center last night under the team: “It’s The People’s Time.” Prime Minister-elect Minnis told supporters: “This was a long fought battle, but the victory is not mine, the victory is yours. This is the people’s time and I am your servant.”

He said he received calls from Prime Minister Christie and from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling. Minnis will be sworn in today, May 11, 2017 as the country’s next prime minister.

Perry’s government, which had been elected in 2012, had been dealing with a high crime rates, allegations of corruption; double-digit unemployment; scandal-ridden cabinet ministers; the falling apart of the mega Baha Mar resort deal, which has yet to open and recently, the PR nightmare following the international scandal of the Fyre Festival.