On ‘SNL,’ Aziz Ansari Aims To Quell Some American Angst That Shirtless Putin Can’t – NPR

On ‘SNL,’ Aziz Ansari Aims To Quell Some American Angst That Shirtless Putin Can’t
With no shortage of material to work with, Saturday Night Live satirized a packed week in American politics, reiterating themes imparted by critics for months. The episode kicked off by lampooning Russia’s role in influencing the U.S. election. Cast …
