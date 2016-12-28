|
Washington Post
|
Obama, Japan’s Abe decry ‘horrors of war’ at Pearl Harbor
Washington Post
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii — The leaders of Japan and the United States sought to remind the world that even the most bitter enemies can become allies, during a historic pilgrimage to the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not …
Japan PM Shinzo Abe offers Pearl Harbor condolencesBBC News
On Pearl Harbor visit, Abe pledges Japan will never wage war againYahoo News
At Pearl Harbor, Obama And Japan’s Leader Tout ReconciliationNPR
Politico –Wall Street Journal –Los Angeles Times –The Hill
all 921 news articles »
Home » International News » Obama, Japan’s Abe decry ‘horrors of war’ at Pearl Harbor – Washington Post