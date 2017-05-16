Notes made by former FBI director Comey say Trump pressured him to end Flynn probe – Washington Post

|
Washington Post
Notes made by former FBI director Comey say Trump pressured him to end Flynn probe
President Trump asked the FBI to drop its probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and urged former FBI director James B. Comey instead to pursue reporters in leak cases, according to associates of Comey who have seen private notes he …
