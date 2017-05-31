Not To Be Outdone, Trump Issues His First National Caribbean-American Heritage Month Proclamation

Donald Trump (C) signing two executive orders on immigration during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security with Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other officials on January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. June 1, 2017: Donald Trump may be failing at a lot but he did not miss a beat on Wednesday as he issued his first National Caribbean-American Heritage Month (CAHM) proclamation to honor the 11th anniversary of CAHM.

The Presidential proclamation, issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 31st proclaims June 2017 as National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Trump, who entered office on an anti-immigration agenda and has so far deported more than 41,000 immigrants back to their countries of birth, including to the Caribbean and Latin America, states that: “Every day, Caribbean Americans help make America more prosperous and secure.”

“Today, more than four million Caribbean Americans live in the United States and continue to contribute to a vibrant culture that enriches our Nation,” the proclamation states.

He said “Caribbean Americans have helped create and maintain the strength and independence of our Nation,” and paid tribute to Alexander Hamilton, who was a key contributor to the US’ Constitution and the first Secretary of the Treasury while also helping to establish he country’s financial system and creating the United States Coast Guard.

Trump also paid tribute to the many Caribbean Americans who have served and are currently serving in the US’ Armed Forces. He did not mention any other Caribbean immigrants by name.

Trump is encouraging “… all Americans to join in celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Caribbean Americans with appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

The proclamation of CAHM has been an annual tradition since it was signed into law by President George W. Bush on June 6, 2006.

The full proclamation follows:

“NATIONAL CARIBBEAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH, 2017

– – – – – – –

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month is a celebration of the accomplishments of Caribbean Americans and our long, shared history with the peoples of the Caribbean. We are grateful for the culture Caribbean Americans have shared with our Nation and the many contributions they have made to our society.

Throughout our history, Caribbean Americans have helped create and maintain the strength and independence of our Nation. Alexander Hamilton, who came from poverty in Nevis, was a key contributor to our Constitution and the first Secretary of the Treasury, helping to establish our modern financial system and to create the United States Coast Guard.

Every day, Caribbean Americans help make America more prosperous and secure. Our Nation is particularly grateful to the many Caribbean Americans who have served and are currently serving in our Armed Forces, protecting our Nation, and promoting freedom and peace around the world. Today, more than four million Caribbean Americans live in the United States and continue to contribute to a vibrant culture that enriches our Nation.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2017 as National Caribbean-American Heritage Month. I encourage all Americans to join in celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Caribbean Americans with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this thirty-first day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-first.

DONALD J. TRUMP.”

