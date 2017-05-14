Latest News
Home » International News » North Korea tests missile, raises new fears in Pacific – CNN

North Korea tests missile, raises new fears in Pacific – CNN


CNN

North Korea tests missile, raises new fears in Pacific
CNN
(CNN) North Korea carried out a provocative new ballistic missile test early Sunday, sending a projectile to a higher altitude and closer to Russia than any of its recent tests, according to officials. A missile launched near the city of Kusong, in
North Korea fires missile that lands in sea near RussiaReuters
Lawmakers move to step up defenses against North KoreaThe Hill
North Korea test-fires ‘new type’ of missile, falls into waters between Russia, JapanWashington Times
Roanoke Times –KHOU –WBAL Baltimore –Bloomington Pantagraph
all 1,553 news articles »
Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune