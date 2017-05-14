|
CNN
|
North Korea tests missile, raises new fears in Pacific
CNN
(CNN) North Korea carried out a provocative new ballistic missile test early Sunday, sending a projectile to a higher altitude and closer to Russia than any of its recent tests, according to officials. A missile launched near the city of Kusong, in …
North Korea fires missile that lands in sea near RussiaReuters
Lawmakers move to step up defenses against North KoreaThe Hill
North Korea test-fires ‘new type’ of missile, falls into waters between Russia, JapanWashington Times
Roanoke Times –KHOU –WBAL Baltimore –Bloomington Pantagraph
all 1,553 news articles »
Home » International News » North Korea tests missile, raises new fears in Pacific – CNN