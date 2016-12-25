Latest News
Home » International News » No survivors found after Russian military plane with 92 on board crashes en route to Syria – Washington Post

No survivors found after Russian military plane with 92 on board crashes en route to Syria – Washington Post


Washington Post

No survivors found after Russian military plane with 92 on board crashes en route to Syria
Washington Post
MOSCOW — It was the second national tragedy in less than a week, once again played out in agonizing detail on national television, once again in the shadow of Russia’s military involvement in Syria. Once again, the nation was left with more questions
Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea, ‘killing 92’BBC News
Famed Russian Military Choir Among 92 Feared Dead After Plane Crashes Into Black SeaNew York Times
Russian Military Plane Crash: More Than 90 Passengers and Crew Feared DeadNBCNews.com
The Boston Globe –UPI.com –USA TODAY –FOX31 Denver
all 660 news articles »
Copyright 2010 - Antigua Tribune