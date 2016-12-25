|
Washington Post
|
No survivors found after Russian military plane with 92 on board crashes en route to Syria
Washington Post
MOSCOW — It was the second national tragedy in less than a week, once again played out in agonizing detail on national television, once again in the shadow of Russia’s military involvement in Syria. Once again, the nation was left with more questions …
Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea, ‘killing 92’BBC News
Famed Russian Military Choir Among 92 Feared Dead After Plane Crashes Into Black SeaNew York Times
Russian Military Plane Crash: More Than 90 Passengers and Crew Feared DeadNBCNews.com
The Boston Globe –UPI.com –USA TODAY –FOX31 Denver
all 660 news articles »
Home » International News » No survivors found after Russian military plane with 92 on board crashes en route to Syria – Washington Post