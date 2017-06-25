|
NBCNews.com
|
Nine Dead After Boat Carrying 170 People Sinks in Colombia
NBCNews.com
Nine people were dead and 28 were missing after a boat carrying 170 people sank in Colombia on Sunday, local authorities said. On its Twitter account, the state government of Antioquia added that 24 people were being treated in a local hospital and …
