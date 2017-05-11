News Americas Now Grabs Number One Spot As Leading Regional Caribbean News Site

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 12, 2017: News Americas Now, (NAN), the daily Caribbean and Latin America newswire, this week grabbed the number one spot as the leading regional Caribbean news site, according to an independent rating company.

The news site, owned by Felicia J. Persaud of the Caribbean-American-owned media agency, Hard Beat Communications, Inc., has zoomed up the ranks to 127,648 globally, according to Alexa, the Amazon company that independently rates websites based on traffic.

News Americas Now moved past the CaribJournal at 190, 641, Caribbean News Now at 263,426 and Caribbean 360 at 284,840, to take the top spot with 267,372 unique visitors and 327,668 page views in less than a month. CanaNews is nowhere in the top rankings. The site also zoomed up the rankings in Canada to take the 2,092 spot in the entire North American nation.

Additionally, the story that went viral pushing NAN to the top spot, garnered 288,393 page views and 32,000 Facebook likes in just a week.

“This is truly great news considering that our growth is organic and we operate with minimal resources,” commented an excited Persaud, who serves as publisher and editor-in-chief. “This is proof that we are not simply wasting our time and effort putting out unique stories daily.”

News Americas Now covers the Caribbean as well as Latin America with news and features including Persaud’s own immigration column, travel feature’s, spotlight on Trump’s America; business, sports, entertainment and a weekly food column from Jamaican-born chef Minna Lafortune.

