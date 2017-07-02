Missing Potters Woman Found Alive

Police reported that 68yr-old Frances Ann Jules, Aka “Annie” of Potters, who went missing on Friday, has been found alive. She was found among bushes between Freeman’s Village and Seaview Farm around 10:15 am on Sunday, by members of the Police K-9 Unit.

Apart from being dehydrated, “Annie” appeared to be in good health and was transported to Mount St. Johns Medical Center by the EMS for further medical treatment.

Family members reported her missing late Friday evening, after she left home earlier in the day and did not return. The police and family members began combing the immediate areas where she was last seen, but because of the late hours into the night, the search had to be called off.

The search continued throughout the entire day Saturday; however, she was still not found. Then on Sunday, the police along with family members and other members of the community set out in search of her around 6:30 am.

The search team expanded their search to Seaview Farm, Freeman’s Village and other surrounding areas, where she was eventually found alive.

The Police Administration has expressed profound gratitude to the officers within the K-9 Unit, and to the various groups who joined with the police and the family in search of “Annie.”

The general public is also advised to report missing family members to the police without delay, in order for the police to commence immediate search for these people.