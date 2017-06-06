|
CNN
|
Middle East freezes out Qatar: What you need to know
CNN
(CNN) It’s the biggest political crisis to hit the Middle East in years. Qatari nationals are now officially on notice to leave neighboring countries within two weeks after an unprecedented diplomatic freeze of the nation by key allies and neighbors. A …
Trump jumps into worsening dispute between Qatar and powerful Arab blocWashington Post
Trump Joins the Campaign Against QatarPolitico
Home » International News » Middle East freezes out Qatar: What you need to know – CNN