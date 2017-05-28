|
New York Times
|
Merkel, After Discordant G-7 Meeting, Is Looking Past Trump
New York Times
Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany in Munich on Sunday. “The times in which we could rely fully on others, they are somewhat over,” she said. Credit Christian Bruna/European Pressphoto Agency. BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, …
Following Trump’s trip, Merkel says Europe can’t rely on ‘others.’ She means the USWashington Post
Trump’s Trip Was a Catastrophe for US-Europe RelationsThe Atlantic
After G7 Summit, Merkel Says Europe Can No Longer Completely Rely On US And UKNPR
CNN –Bloomberg –NBCNews.com –Fox News
