|
CNN
|
McCain on Kushner backchannel reports: ‘I don’t like it’
CNN
Washington (CNN) Arizona Sen. John McCain is not pleased about reports that Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin. “I don’t like it,” the Republican lawmaker said Monday in …
John McCain: Vladimir Putin Is A Greater Threat To National Security Than ISISHuffPost
Senator McCain: Putin’s Russia is a bigger threat to the US than ISISBusiness Insider
Senator McCain Says Putin Bigger Threat Than ISISU.S. News & World Report
The Japan Times –Newsmax –WCTI12.com –Daily Mail
all 85 news articles »
Home » International News » McCain on Kushner backchannel reports: ‘I don’t like it’ – CNN