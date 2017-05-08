|
USA TODAY
|
Man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix serial shootings
USA TODAY
PHOENIX — A 23-year-old Arizona man has been arrested in connection with street shootings that terrorized the Phoenix area over four months in 2016, police said Monday. Aaron Saucedo, initially arrested April 19 for a fatal shooting in 2015, was re …
Man Arrested in 9 ‘Serial Street Shooter’ Killings in PhoenixNew York Times
Serial killing suspect arrested in 9 deaths, police sayCBS News
Phoenix police charge man in 9 slayingsCNN
Washington Post –New York Daily News –Yahoo News
all 48 news articles »
Home » International News » Man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix serial shootings – USA TODAY