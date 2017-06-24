Lonzo Ball is introduced as a Laker with the highest of expectations – Los Angeles Times

|
Los Angeles Times
Lonzo Ball is introduced as a Laker with the highest of expectations
Magic Johnson had no qualms about the bold statement he was about to make. He called Lonzo Ball “the new face of the Lakers.” He said Ball will “lead us back to where we want to get to.” He said he expected a Ball jersey retired at the Lakers facility …
