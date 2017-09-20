LIAT Flight Network Continues to be Affected By Above Normal Hurricane Season

Several destinations in the LIAT network were affected by Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria continues its trek the Caribbean and LIAT continues to monitor its progress and its effects on our destinations.

Due to the closure of several airports as well as in the interest of passenger and crew safety, several flights have been cancelled.

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Wednesday 20th September, 2017:

LI 773 from Antigua to Barbados LI 381 from Antigua to Dominica LI 381 from Dominica to Barbados LI 300 from Barbados to TortolaLI 301 from Tortola to Barbados LI 520 from St. Kitts to Antigua LI 364 from Barbados to Dominica LI 364 from Dominica to Antigua LI 524 from Barbados to Dominica LI 524 from Dominica to Antigua LI 523 from Antigua to Dominica LI 523 from Dominica to Barbados LI 318 from Antigua to Tortola, BVI LI 329 from Tortola, BVI to Antigua

Please note LI 364 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th September as a nonstop flight from Barbados to Antigua. LI 523 will operate tomorrow Wednesday 20th September as a nonstop flight from Antigua to Barbados.

LIAT has suspended all flights into Dominica as we await information from the authorities there. In addition, our relief flights to and from Tortola, BVI and St. Maarten are also suspended and a further advisory will update you on the resumption of those flights.

Kindly note that passengers who have been booked on affected flights will be allowed to rebook. All change fees and fare differences will be waived only if they do so on or before Monday 25th September, 2017.