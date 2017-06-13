Jeff Sessions testifies: Refuses to say whether he spoke to Trump about Comey’s handling of Russia investigation – Washington Post

|
Jeff Sessions testifies: Refuses to say whether he spoke to Trump about Comey’s handling of Russia investigation
Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly refused to answer questions from senators Tuesday about his private conversations with President Trump, including whether he spoke to Trump about former FBI director James B. Comey’s handling of the …
