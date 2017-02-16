Jamaican Diaspora Group Backs Early Childhood Education

News Americas, New York, New York, February 17, 2017-UJAA Wire- New York based diaspora group Union of Jamaica Alumni Associations (UJAA) continued its support of Jamaica educational institutions with a donation of totally over US$5,500 to several basic schools in Jamaica.

The donation was made through Jamaica’s Early Childhood Commission (ECC) and supported four Jamaican basic schools. The schools are Bluefields ECI in Westmoreland, Stephen James Basic School in Trelawny, May Day Basic School in Manchester and St. Martin Deporres in Kingston and St. Andrew.

UJAA’s donations assisted the schools in a variety of ways from the installation of water tanks for May Day Basic to increased lighting for several of the schools. The investment in each school’s facilities is expected to improve the learning atmosphere and lead to higher educational outcomes for the students.

Lesleyann Samuel, UJAA’s President said that her organization’s commitment to Jamaica’s educational system has, for decades, remained strong and was now expanding from high schools and colleges to now include basic schools. She also noted that the ECC was charged with registering and certifying all basic schools in Jamaica and UJAA’s aim was to support the effort.

About Union of Jamaica Alumni Association (www.ujaausa.org)

The Union of Jamaican Alumni Association (USA) Inc (UJAA) was founded in 1990 as a not-for-profit umbrella organization of alumni associations of Jamaican educational institutions. Based in New York, it was created to assist in the unification of the activities of those associations dedicated to the improvement of educational opportunities for all students in Jamaica and those who have immigrated to the USA.

The member associations are comprised of Jamaican nationals who have benefited from an education received in Jamaica, and have availed themselves of the rewards of industry and citizenship in the United States of America. There are currently forty nine Jamaican alumni associations in UJAA.

About Early Childhood Commission (ecc.gov.jm)

The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) was established by the Early Childhood Commission Act (2003), in keeping with the strategic goal of the Government of Jamaica to improve the quality of early childhood care, education and development within the early childhood sector. The ECC, which is an agency of Jamaica’s Ministry of Education, coordinates all activities, development plans and programs in the early childhood sector.

The Regulation and Monitoring department has responsibility for the registration of early childhood institutions (ECIs), and monitors their operations, to ensure compliance with the regulations and standards governing the sector.