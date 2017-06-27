Its Romance Month and Antigua & Barbuda is Again the Center of the Travel World

Antigua and Barbuda, voted the ‘Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination’ was a favourite amongst some of the world’s leading destination wedding and specialty event travel agents and tour operators, at this year’s Romance Travel Forum held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Now entering its fourth year, the Romance Travel Forum held from June 19 – June 23 in 2017, is the industry’s leading event for the romance vacation market in the Americas focused on destination weddings, honeymoons and other romantic occasions celebrated with travel.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for the North-Eastern USA – Dean Fenton, Marketing Consultant – Charmaine Spencer, and Accommodations and Compliance Officer – Dulcie Looby-Greene, along with representatives of Blue Waters Hotel and Spa, Hermitage Bay and Hodges Bay Club, were present to promote the unique selling points that have made the twin-island destination a leader within the weddings and honeymoon market.

Fenton, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for the North-Eastern USA, said “The Weddings and honeymoon niche, is one of the fastest growing niche markets with Mexico and the Caribbean being the most popular international destinations for destination weddings. To secure a wedding booking the romance travel seller must know all the insider facts on destination weddings.”

The five-day event saw over 250 of the top selling travel agents from North America and the Caribbean, gather for one-on-one meetings with destinations, top-notch networking, superb education opportunities; and provided agents access to more than just the ‘general facts.

“The Romance Travel Forum provided us with the perfect opportunity to update and educate the experts in the romance industry on Antigua and Barbuda; a destination which continuously wins accolades based on its romantic attributes,” said Charmaine Spencer, Marketing Consultant.

“Being able to share the exciting new developments happening in the destination aimed at the romance market with the key agents that sell Antigua and Barbuda, allows them to keep their knowledge of the destination fresh, and helps us keep Antigua and Barbuda on the top of their list as a major player in the romance, weddings and honeymoon market,” said Spencer.

In June, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, holds its annual “June is Romance Month” promotion, where consumers are provided with special romance package offers for holidays in Antigua and Barbuda.

One lucky couple was also given the opportunity by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in 2016, to win an all-expense paid destination wedding in Antigua and Barbuda during the month. The wedding will be held on June 30th at Blue Waters Resort & Spa.