Introducing ‘Courts Cook App’ and Antiguan Blogger Ms. Tonya Jackson

Courts has embarked on a new and exciting initiative which will afford persons the opportunity to access a collection of recipes through the Courts Cook App!

Local cooks/chefs and bloggers are invited to partner with the company and establish a longstanding relationship between the two brands.

As a contributor to the Courts Cook App the contributors have the freedom to highlight their content making it accessible to the hundreds of persons who already utilize the ap.

Recipes may be tagged, shared and reviewed allowing persons the opportunity to provide real time feedback. This tool will afford our valued contributor the opportunity to further showcase the content from their social media pages thus increasing their visibility as one of the inaugural ambassadors of the Courts Cook App in the OECS.

One of our contributors is Ms. Tonya Jackson, an Antiguan blogger with a passion for creating plant-based recipes and is an advocate for healthy living and natural skincare.

In 2015 Jackson adopted a vegan lifestyle, and created www.veganislandgirl.com to showcase the creative recipes she developed. Tonya was motivated to transition to a vegan/plant-based way of living for health reasons, which has resulted in numerous benefits to date. Over time her motivations for maintaining this diet and lifestyle expanded to ethical and environmental reasons, where both factors are impacted by traditional eating practices.

VeganIslandGirl.com was developed to express Tonya’s love of cooking, and to demonstrate that plant-based eating habits can be both enjoyable and manageable. Her goal is to demonstrate how simple and inexpensive a plant-based diet can be, and to motivate individuals to consume less animal products.

In addition to creating vegan recipes, Tonya has a special interest in natural skincare, and regularly posts her skincare regimens and tips via social media.

Tonya attained a certificate in Plant-Based Nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies and eCornell in January 2017. With this knowledge she expects to develop more plant-based recipes, and spread awareness on this very beneficial diet.