INSPIRE Act Focuses On “Nassau” Says Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, r. with her father Donald Trump, c. and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins. (NASA image)

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Tues. April 25, 2017: First daughter and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, is portrayed as smart, polished and oh, so sophisticated, but on Monday she clearly showed she could hardly tell the difference between NASA and Nassau, which is the capital of The Bahamas.

Trump, who was surprisingly on a call with her father Donald Trump to congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is on board the International Space Station and has broken the record for spending more cumulative hours in space than any other American, is clearly heard saying Nassau instead of NASA as she talked about her father’s signing of the INSPIRE Women Act.

Nine minutes, 22 seconds into the video, as Trump is introduced by her father, she is heard saying her father signed the INSPIRE Women Act “to encourage female participation in stem fields across all air space areas and really with a focus on Nassau.”

No kidding! We at NAN had to listen several times to make sure we heard correctly. And yes, we did.

So congrats Nassau, Bahamas; Donald Trump is even focusing on female STEM participation in your city.

The Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act directs the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to encourage women and girls to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), pursue careers in aerospace, and further advance the nation’s space science and exploration efforts through support of NASA GIRLS and NASA BOYS; Aspire to Inspire; and the Summer Institute in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Research.

Take a listen from nine minutes, twenty two minutes in below to Ivanka Trump’s Nassau trip or slip! Maybe Ms. Trump would love to have been in Nassau instead!