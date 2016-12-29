|
CNN
|
How Russia and Turkey brokered peace in Syria — and sidelined the US
CNN
(CNN) Call it a pop-up alliance. After spending much of this year berating each other after Turkey shot down a Russian jet over the Syrian-Turkish border, the two governments are suddenly the “honest brokers” of a ceasefire in Syria — one that is …
Syria conflict: Russia-Turkey brokered truce holding despite clashesBBC News
Syria’s nationwide cease-fire holding despite minor violationsFox News
Syria’s cease-fire holding despite minor violationsUSA TODAY
Politico –Reuters
all 1,491 news articles »
Home » International News » How Russia and Turkey brokered peace in Syria — and sidelined the US – CNN