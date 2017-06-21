|
Washington Post
|
House Dems pressure WH on Kushner, Flynn security clearances
Washington Post
WASHINGTON — Democrats on a House committee are pressuring the White House to release a wide array of documents about the security clearances granted to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s …
Democrats Seek Records On Jared Kushner As Administration Tries To Stifle OversightNPR
Oversight Dems demand to know why Kushner still has a security clearanceThe Hill
China Offers to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Ivanka and JaredForeign Policy (blog)
Hot Air –TIME –Washington Times
all 69 news articles »
Home » International News » House Dems pressure WH on Kushner, Flynn security clearances – Washington Post