|
CNN
|
Homeland Security suspends travel ban
CNN
Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump’s government moved swiftly Saturday to comply with a federal judge’s order halting his travel ban — even as Trump himself denounced the judge — but readied its legal defense of the controversial executive action.
‘We’ll do better’: Trump’s White House tries to gain a sense of order amid misstepsWashington Post
Borders Reopen to Banned Visa Holders; Trump Attacks JudgeNew York Times
Trump’s attack on federal judge could backfirePolitico
Los Angeles Times –Fox News –The Hill –USA TODAY
all 955 news articles »
Home » International News » Homeland Security suspends travel ban – CNN