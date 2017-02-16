Here’s How A Day Without Immigrants Looked Thursday

The El Tamarindo restaurant is closed as Latino immigrant workers across Washington stay home as part of a Day Without Immigrants nationwide protest on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Businesses closed in hopes of showing Latino economic power and protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb . 17, 2017: News Americas Now was proud to see the call for A Day Without Immigrants become a reality yesterday, Feb. 16, 2017. Here’s how it looked across the country.

Businesses are closed as Latino immigrants across Philadelphia skip work on Thursday as part of a ‘Day Without Immigrants’ campaign on February 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Many businesses are closed in hope of showing their economic power and protesting Donald Trump’s immigration policies. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

People walk by the popular Brooklyn restaurant Prime Meats which stands closed in solidarity with the ‘A Day Without Immigrants,’ boycott/strike on February 16, 2017 in New York, United States. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump’s immigration agenda and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

People walk past a closed sign at the Bar Ama restaurant which closed for the day in solidarity with the ‘Day Without Immigrants’ nationwide protests, in Los Angeles, California, on February 16, 2017. From burger joints to posh eateries, scores of restaurants across the nation shut down as part of a protest with echoes across the United States against President Donald Trump’s treatment of immigrants. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters march in the streets outside the Texas State Capital on ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ February 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. The crowd, which grew to well over a thousand participants, marched from the Austin City Hall to the Texas State Capital. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump’s immigration policies and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. (Photo by Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

Menus on the windows stand behind a closed gate as El Diablito Taqueria stands closed in solidarity with the ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ boycott/strike, February 16, 2017 in New York City. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump’s immigration agenda and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)