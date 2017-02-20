|
Los Angeles Times
|
Gunman who killed Whittier officer had fatally shot another man hours earlier, police say
Los Angeles Times
One officer was killed and a second injured in a shootout with a gang member who was wounded in a Monday morning altercation in Whittier, authorities said. Three Whittier Police Department officers were responding to the scene of a traffic collision …
2 Police Officers Shot, 1 Fatally, After Responding to Car Crash in Whittier; Suspect Injured: LASDKTLA
Paroled gang member allegedly kills Whittier officerSFGate
2 officers shot, 1 killed, after responding to traffic incident in CaliforniaABC News
KABC-TV
all 69 news articles »
Home » International News » Gunman who killed Whittier officer had fatally shot another man hours earlier, police say – Los Angeles Times