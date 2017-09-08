Government Issues Voluntary Evacuation Order and imposed a State of Emergency for Barbuda

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday imposed a State of Emergency on Barbuda and a Voluntary Evacuation Order.

Cabinet decided, in light of the destruction on the island of Barbuda caused by Hurricane Irma, to declare a State of Emergency for Barbuda only.

The declaration of a State of Emergency in Barbuda is necessary for the Government to protect life and property there and to allow authorities to carry out necessary work for the immediate safety of the island and its rehabilitation, including the attraction of disaster relief from the international community.

The Government emphasizes that the State of Emergency does not apply to Antigua where normal life proceeds as usual, including the functioning of the airport and ports, government business, commercial activity, and social activities.

On Thursday, the Government also issued a voluntary evacuation order for Barbuda, encouraging senior citizens, disabled and infirmed persons to take advantage of the opportunity to relocate to Antigua. It was pointed out that should the twin island nation come under threat by Hurricane Jose, a mandatory evacuation order will be issued.

On September 6, Barbuda was hit by Hurricane Irma which severely damaged more than 90% of all buildings, and demolished approximately 30% of all homes there.

In a statement from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) over three hundred Barbudans have already been evacuated to Antigua and the evacuation exercise is expected to be completed by midday tomorrow (Fri.).

According to Operations Officer of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Major Alando Michael, the evacuation will continue throughout the night.

The individuals are being accommodated by family members, members of the public and in shelters, which still have the capacity to house Antiguans who may have to seek refuge for Hurricane Jose, which is now a Category Three.

A four-member assessment team which comprises Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Philmore Mullin, Structural Engineer Collis King, Chief Health Inspector Lionel Michael and Dr. Steve Richards arrived on the island today via helicopter.

In addition, a 24 member search and rescue team, made up of personnel from the Defence Force, the Fire Department and the EMS arrived by sea. Supplies to include water, food and a generator were also transported.