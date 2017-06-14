|
CNN
|
GOP House Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after shooting at baseball practice
CNN
Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and a member of the Capitol police force were shot Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, during Republicans’ early-morning practice ahead of a charity baseball game. Federal law …
The Latest: Trump sits by wounded Scalise’s bedsideWashington Post
Steve Scalise Among 4 Shot at Baseball Field; Suspect Is DeadNew York Times
Scalise remains in critical condition after mass shootingPolitico
NPR –Los Angeles Times –The Hill –Chicago Tribune
all 2,766 news articles »
Home » International News » GOP House Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after shooting at baseball practice – CNN