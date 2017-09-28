GOAB Request for Expression of Interest

GOVERNMENT OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

STREET LIGHT RETROFITTING PROJECT

CLIMATE RISK SCREENING

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda (GOAB) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) towards the cost of Street Light Retrofitting and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under a contract for which this invitation is issued. Payments by CDB will be made only at the request of GOAB and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject in all respects to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than GOAB shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

Streetlights in Antigua and Barbuda, and the accompanying infrastructure, are exposed to multiple natural hazards. This exposure could include vulnerability to heavy rainfall events, lighting strikes and strong winds.

It is proposed that a climate risk screening of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Utilities Authority (APUA) production transmission and distribution infrastructure be undertaken to identify any vulnerable areas and to recommend resilient measures to address the issues identified through future activities.

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), the Executing Agency, now wishes to procure the consultancy services: to conduct a climate risk screening of APUA’s major infrastructure and to provide APUA with recommendations on measures to increase its resilience.

The consultant will undertake a rapid climate risk screening of the production and transmission infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda:

(a) Based on secondary information provide a general classification and zoning of natural hazards and risk level of major electricity infrastructure for existing and future climate conditions.

(b) Identify resilient measures to address the impacts of the identified hazards such as expected wind gusts conditions for climate change scenarios that incorporate increase intensity of hurricanes (category 4 and 5 hurricanes), flooding conditions, erosion susceptibility, etc.

(c) Develop recommendations for the major geographical zones on actions to enhance resilience to climate related events.

The Climate Change and Disaster Risk Specialist will conduct the climate vulnerability assessment. He/she will be responsible for collecting and analysing existing relevant information on climate change, including identifying the climate change parameters to be assessed; collection of relevant local and regional date; analysis of the available information and need for complementation. The Consultant will also conduct the required tasks to assess natural hazards and to identify existing vulnerabilities, including characterization and assessment of the related infrastructure. He/she will conduct interviews with relevant stakeholders and undertake site visits to inform the assessment. In addition, he/she will undertake the analysis that will link the climate change impacts with ant design considerations.

The assignment should be completed in a period not exceeding 60 calendar days.

GOAB now invites interested an eligible individual consultant to submit an Expression of Interest indicating qualifications and experience required to provide these consultancy services.

The Consultant shall be eligible to participate if:

the person is a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

All countries are eligible for this opportunity.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to appropriate professional and academic qualifications and experience on similar assignments. At least five years’ work experience in the area of climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation is required.

All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the second address below between 0800 and 1600 hours, Monday to Friday.

Four (4) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 1500 hours on 24th October 2017 and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the third address below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be clearly marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Climate Risk Screening – APUA.

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the consultancy services. GOAB reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not selecting any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by ny applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.