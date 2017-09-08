Global Bank of Commerce Makes US$200,000 Donation to Barbuda Relief Fund

The Global Bank of Commerce on Thursday was the first to make a contribution to the Barbuda Relief Fund established at the Caribbean Union Bank to assist in the re-building of Barbuda following the passage of Hurricane Irma on 6th September.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Bank of Commerce, Mr. Brian Stuart-Young on Thursdayinformed Prime Minister the Honourable Gaston Browne that his bank contributed US$200, 000 to the Government’s account established to receive funds for the rebuilding of Barbuda.

“The Board, Management and Staff of Global Bank of Commerce joins with the Government and community to express our love and concern for the community in Barbuda who are facing severe challenges in the aftermath of the most destructive Hurricane Irma. We are committed to supporting the Government and people in your efforts to provide relief to the people of Barbuda and the rebuilding of our beautiful sister island,” outlined Mr. Stuart-Young.

Prime Minister Browne commended Mr. Stuart-Young and his staff for being a good corporate citizen and for answering the call to assist government in Barbuda’s recovery. “We need other financial institutions, business persons and individuals to follow Global Bank of Commerce’s lead and contribute to this humanitarian effort. The time is now for us to demonstrate that we are indeed our brother’s keeper,” said PM Browne.

On Thursday, government established two accounts for the receipt of cash donations for the Barbuda Relief and Recovery Effort. Barbuda was hit by Hurricane Irma which severely damaged more than 90% of all buildings, and demolished approximately 30% of all homes there.

An account was established at Caribbean Union Bank (Account No. 100 013 72) and another at the Antigua Commercial Bank (Account No. 100004717) to receive cash donations from persons around the world to include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries.