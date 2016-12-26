|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
George Michael: Six songs that defined his life
BBC News
George Michael, who has died at the age of 53, was one of the UK’s greatest and most soulful singers and songwriters of the last 35 years. Here are six key songs that shed light on his life and career.
The 15 Greatest George Michael Songs: Critic’s TakeBillboard
The troubled life of George Michael: Drugs, run-ins with the police and health problemsLos Angeles Times
Former Wham singer George Michael dead at 53Fox News
Daily Beast –New York Times –International Business Times –The Boston Globe
all 1,070 news articles »
Home » International News » George Michael: Six songs that defined his life – BBC News