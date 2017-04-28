|
New York Times
|
GDP Report Shows US Economy Off to Slow Start in 2017
New York Times
The Commerce Department provided on Friday its first statistical snapshot of the American economy in the first quarter, the gross domestic product estimate. The Numbers. The rate of change in the gross domestic product, based on quarterly figures …
U.S. Economy Grew 0.7% in First Quarter, Slowest in Three YearsBloomberg
US economy bogs down in first quarter with slowest growth in 3 years, GDP showsMarketWatch
Economy slows dramatically, growing a feeble 0.7% in Q1USA TODAY
CBS News –Wall Street Journal (subscription) (blog) –NPR –U.S. News & World Report
all 136 news articles »
Home » International News » GDP Report Shows US Economy Off to Slow Start in 2017 – New York Times