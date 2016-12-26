|
U.S. News & World Report
|
From Obama, a final Christmas tribute to the troops he’s led
U.S. News & World Report
President Barack Obama, joined by first lady Michelle Obama, speaks during an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Associated …
The Latest: Obama honors US troops in final Christmas visitWashington Post
President Obama Thanks Troops While on Vacation in HawaiiWall Street Journal
Obama Thanks Troops in Final Christmas Visit to BaseNBCNews.com
STLtoday.com –KRQE News 13 –Voice of America –Yahoo News
all 266 news articles »
Home » International News » From Obama, a final Christmas tribute to the troops he’s led – U.S. News & World Report